Meet Phasit Thanet: The Trucker Trainer’s July Fit Driver of the Month

In June, I promised a shift toward highlighting fit drivers and their lifestyles.

Meet July’s Fit Driver of the Month, Phasit Thanet. A licensed CDL driver since 2024, Phasit’s driving experience ranges from working in oilfields and driving heavy equipment to his current role as an over-the-road driver for Avala Express LLC out of Franksville, Wisconsin.

Phasit doesn’t let the challenge of being a professional driver stop him staying in shape on the road. As you can see from his photo and video, he is very passionate about fitness as well as trucking.

Maintaining a healthy weight — let alone being an active bodybuilder — while working as an OTR driver is a daunting task, and some might even say it’s impossible.

But Phasit says he believes nothing is impossible: You just need commitment, resources and motivation. His motivation is drawn from a dream of stepping onto a stage in a bodybuilding show and powerlifting competition with his son.

When I asked Phasit how he maintains his workout routines on the road, he told me he keeps active memberships for two national 24-hour gyms, adding that there’s a location for one or the other in almost every town he delivers to.

Below is an example of Phasit’s workout routine:

Day 1: Push day – Chest and Triceps

4 Chest exercises – 4 x 8-10

3 Triceps exercises – 4 x 8-10

Day 2: Pull day – Back and Biceps

4 Back exercises – 4 x 8-10

3 Biceps exercises – 4 x 9-10

Day 3: Legs day

6 Leg exercises – 4 x 8-10

Day 4: Rest or Repeat

Diet matters

Phasit says preparing meals and cooking in the truck is essential to succeeding in his fitness goals. As most of us have learned, traditional truck stop fare isn’t overly health, and it’s expensive, too!

His advice is to keep meals simple, and plan ahead. Preparation is key, he says. Shop before you hit the road and stock up on healthy, easy-to prepare foods — like tuna, carb-free sandwich wraps, etc. In addition, be sure to read the labels so you’ll know exactly what’s going into your body.

The Trucker Trainer’s monthly Fit Driver spotlight is intended to inspire drivers to take control of their health, protect their livelihood and get home safe to their families. Check out next month’s column for the August Fit Driver of the Month.

Fitness comes in many shapes and sizes, and Bob Perry wants to hear from you! If you’d like to showcase your fitness routine, send photos and video clips to [email protected].