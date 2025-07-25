TheTrucker.com
The Nation

Wyoming Transportation Commission awards Green River Tunnel emergency contract

By Bruce Guthrie -
Home  >  The Nation   >   Wyoming Transportation Commission awards Green River Tunnel emergency contract
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wyoming Transportation Commission awards Green River Tunnel emergency contract
The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded a Green River Tunnel emergency contract. (COURTESY WYDOT)

GREEN RIVER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission awarded an emergency bid relating to the Interstate 80 Green River Tunnel during its regular business meeting July 17 via Zoom.

According to a press release from the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT), a $16.43 million emergency contract was awarded to Casper Electric Inc., based out of Casper, for work to address damaged sections of the westbound tunnel lining and lighting system.

The work is part of the process of repairing the tunnel after a serious crash caused significant damage.

A fiery pileup in the tunnel on Interstate 80 killed three and caused numerous serious injuries.
The crash involved an unknown number of trucks and other vehicles inside and outside the tunnel at Green River.

The crash in the twin tunnel’s westbound tube closed the highway in both directions at the time.

WYDOT said to expedite this portion of the tunnel work, the awarded contract includes incentives to hit project milestones necessary to shift traffic out of the head-to-head configuration before Nov. 30, with penalties assessed after that date.

These milestones include:

Completion of all concrete and shotcrete work, epoxy painting and box beam guardrail in the westbound tunnel.
A minimum of one lane, 14-feet wide for the full length of the westbound tunnel.
A minimum of 50 percent completion of installed and operational lighting for the full length of the westbound tunnel.
Work is already underway. In order to complete the work, the contractor will be allowed to work 24-hour schedules, including holidays and weekends.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

Avatar for Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE