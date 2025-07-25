TheTrucker.com
Truck Driving Job News Trucking Life

Hy-Vee truck driver’s helpful smile hits the highway in a big way

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  Truck Driving Job NewsTrucking Life   >   Hy-Vee truck driver’s helpful smile hits the highway in a big way
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Hy-Vee truck driver’s helpful smile hits the highway in a big way
Hy-Vee truck driver Barry Carlson (center with mini-truck) was honored for his 40 years of service with a larger-than-life “helpful smile” photo on a semi-trailer which he drove into his hometown of Cherokee, Iowa. (Photo courtesy Hy-Vee)

CHEROKEE, Iowa — Hy-Vee recently revived a cherished tradition where its longest-tenured employees are celebrated in a bigger-than-life manner – with their “helpful smile” photos on semi-trailers.

Among those recognized is Hy-Vee truck driver Barry Carlson.

Carlson not only appears on one of the trailers but also had the honor of driving it to his hometown store in Cherokee, Iowa. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by fellow employees, friends, family and members of the Hy-Vee corporate team. To commemorate the moment, Carlson was presented with a miniature replica of the truck bearing his image.

download (1)
Barry Carlson drives the semi that displays his larger-than-life photo of his “helpful smile” into his hometown of Cherokee, Iowa. (Photo courtesy Hy-Vee)

A total of 18 trucks – featuring the faces of Barry and other employees with 40 or more years of service – will be on the road. These rolling tributes will deliver groceries to Hy-Vee stores across nine Midwestern states, sharing their helpful smiles along every mile.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE