Hy-Vee truck driver’s helpful smile hits the highway in a big way

CHEROKEE, Iowa — Hy-Vee recently revived a cherished tradition where its longest-tenured employees are celebrated in a bigger-than-life manner – with their “helpful smile” photos on semi-trailers.

Among those recognized is Hy-Vee truck driver Barry Carlson.

Carlson not only appears on one of the trailers but also had the honor of driving it to his hometown store in Cherokee, Iowa. Upon arrival, he was welcomed by fellow employees, friends, family and members of the Hy-Vee corporate team. To commemorate the moment, Carlson was presented with a miniature replica of the truck bearing his image.

A total of 18 trucks – featuring the faces of Barry and other employees with 40 or more years of service – will be on the road. These rolling tributes will deliver groceries to Hy-Vee stores across nine Midwestern states, sharing their helpful smiles along every mile.