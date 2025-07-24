Next Generation in Trucking launches NEXT Top Talent Award

Do you know an exceptional young truck driver or technician? The Next Generation in Trucking Association wants to hear about them!

The NEXT Top Talent Award celebrates exceptional drivers and diesel technicians under the age of 30 who go above and beyond in their roles.

“The new NEXT Top Talent Award will spotlight the best and brightest young professionals in the industry,” said Lindsey Trent, president of the Next Generation in Trucking Association. “These young professionals are setting the standard for what it means to build a meaningful, purpose-driven career in the industry — and we want to recognize them for it.”

To be eligible for a NEXT Top Talent Award, a person must:

Work as a truck driver or technician in the U.S.;

Be under the age of 30;

Exhibit exceptional skill and professionalism;

Show a deep commitment to safety and quality;

Make a positive impact on their team or company;

Be driven to grow within their career; and

Inspire others with their enthusiasm for trucking.

Winners will be announced in September to coincide with this year’s driver and technician appreciation weeks. In addition to national recognition, award recipients will be featured in the Next Generation Association’s communications and at industry events.

“With the average age of today’s truck driver at 47, our industry must be intentional about attracting and retaining younger talent,” said Rebecca Brewster, president and COO of the American Transportation Research Institute (ATRI). “Programs like the NEXT Top Talent Award shine a spotlight on the achievements of young professionals and help show the next generation that trucking offers meaningful, long-term career opportunities.”

The nomination period continues through Aug. 29, 2025. To nominate a young truck driver or technician, click here.