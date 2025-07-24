Averitt recognized on Tennessee REWARD Honor Roll

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. – Averitt is on a hot streak.

The company has been named to the Tennessee Bureau of Workers’ Compensation’s REWARD Honor Roll, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned a place among the state’s top employers for return-to-work practices. That is according to a press release issued by Averitt.

Only six companies across Tennessee received the designation, which recognizes employers that prioritize recovery and resilience by helping associates return to meaningful work following a workplace injury.

“Averitt’s focus has always been on supporting our associates in every phase of their career journey,” said Barry Blakely, president and chief operating officer at Averitt. “Being named to the REWARD Honor Roll for the second year in a row reflects the effectiveness of our return-to-work approach and the care we take in helping associates recover and move forward.”

“Averitt’s commitment to return-to-work best practices is rooted in the understanding that timely, supported recovery helps associates maintain physical, emotional, and financial well-being. By facilitating a safe and structured return to work, the company reinforces its long-standing dedication to associate health and stability,” the release stated.