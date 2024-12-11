JB Hunt honors fallen heroes with 11th consecutive year of participation with Wreaths Across America

LOWELL, Ark. — J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is continuing its participation in Wreaths Across America for the 11th consecutive year.

“Wreaths Across America is a special time to recognize and honor military service members who sacrificed their lives for our freedoms,” said David Keefauver, executive vice president of people at J.B. Hunt. “This year marks a special milestone for J.B. Hunt – more than 500 company drivers have now participated in the effort throughout our 11 years of involvement, which demonstrates the commitment of our people to making sure no fallen veteran is forgotten during the holidays.”

According to a company press release, the nationwide effort ensures fallen veterans are remembered during the holiday season. 74 J.B. Hunt drivers, all either veterans or have a direct association with a veteran, will help ensure that more than 356,000 wreaths make it to their final destination at national cemeteries across the country. On Dec. 14, company volunteers will join thousands across the nation for wreath-laying events on Wreaths Across America Day. The company will hold a ceremony on Dec. 13 at its corporate headquarters for employees to celebrate its annual support and reflect on the non-profit organization’s mission to remember, honor and teach.

J.B. Hunt will haul 56 loads of wreaths this year, surpassing its record-setting total in 2023. This includes nearly 50 intermodal loads, which will be transported through ongoing collaborations with rail providers BNSF Railway and Norfolk Southern. To commemorate this year’s participation, the company has designed a custom wrap for 11 J.B. Hunt tractors and two J.B. Hunt trailers featuring the theme, “Your Courage Inspires Us”.

The company will deliver 11 loads directly to 13 national cemeteries, including Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery, Dayton National Cemetery, Fayetteville National Cemetery, Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery, Georgia National Cemetery, Lexington National Cemetery, Marietta National Cemetery, National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona, Riverside National Cemetery, Salisbury National Cemetery, San Joquin Valley National Cemetery, and Tahoma National Cemetery, among others.

Wreaths Across America is one of many veteran-focused programs that J.B. Hunt participates in annually. The company also provides multiple opportunities that support the professional needs of employee veterans, including those transitioning to civilian life. This year, J.B. Hunt was honored with several national distinctions that include Top 10 Military Friendly Employer by VIQTORY, America’s Greatest Workplaces for Veterans by Newsweek and Military Times Best for Vets