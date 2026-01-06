Ryder acquires Truck Service Depot

MIAMI, Fla. — Ryder System Inc. is acquiring Truck Service Depot, an Atlanta-based mobile maintenance business servicing commercial trucks and trailers in Georgia.

“With Truck Service Depot’s strong presence in Georgia and complementary mobile maintenance services in a growth market for Ryder, we are enhancing our ability to further offer flexible, rapid maintenance solutions to fleets across this growing freight corridor,” said Tom Havens, president of fleet management solutions, Ryder.

Torque by Ryder

According to a company press release, the acquisition strengthens and expands Ryder’s Torque by Ryder retail mobile maintenance business offering, accelerating growth of this product solution.

“Truck Service Depot operates with a skilled team including more than 20 technicians and runs two physical locations: a 10 full drive-through maintenance bay facility in Atlanta and a service center in Savannah, Ga.,” the release said. “Ryder anticipates the acquisition will create synergies and benefit both Ryder and Truck Service Depot customers. To support a seamless transition and maintain uninterrupted services for customers, Torque by Ryder™ will integrate Truck Service Depot employees, assets, and operations into its network throughout 2026. Scott Marshall, who founded Truck Service Depot in 2018, will work closely with Ryder to help guide the transition.”

Ryder completed the transaction on Jan. 5. Financial terms of the deal are not disclosed.

Truck Service Depot

“I chose Ryder to continue the legacy of best-in-class mobile maintenance services because of their commitment to innovation, customer service, and employee growth,” said Scott Marshall, CEO of Truck Service Depot. “I am confident that Ryder is the ideal home for our employees and customers moving forward.”

Strategic Advantage in a High-Growth Logistics Hub

According to the release, Fulton County, recognized by Georgia as a top priority for logistics investment, benefits from an increasing demand for transportation and fleet services. The area’s multimodal infrastructure—including the world’s busiest airport, major interstate corridors, and extensive freight rail access—provides exceptional connectivity for commercial fleets operating throughout the Southeast. Truck Service Depot’s market presence strengthens Ryder’s ability to support customers moving through this high-velocity freight corridor and aligns with the company’s broader Southeast expansion strategy.

Strengthening Ryder’s Southeast Expansion Strategy

“The acquisition builds on Ryder’s broader Southeast expansion strategy, which includes recent investments in new truck rental and maintenance facilities in McDonough, Ga, and Lebanon, Tenn.” the release said. “These recent openings reinforce Ryder’s commitment to serving high-growth logistics corridors with flexible, tech-enabled fleet solutions, while Truck Service Depot’s coverage areas further position Ryder at the center of one of the nation’s most active freight hubs. With this acquisition, Torque by Ryder retail mobile maintenance services are available across 27 states delivering comprehensive support to customers across a wide range of vehicles, including commercial trucks, trailers, delivery vans, refrigerated vehicles, construction and utility vehicles, passenger and shuttle buses, forklifts, and emergency response vehicles.”

For more information about Torque by Ryder, click here or call 833-9-TORQUE (986-7783).