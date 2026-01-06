TheTrucker.com
ACT: Preliminary class 8 orders up in December

By Dana Guthrie -
According to ACT Research, preliminary class 8 orders up y/y in December.

COLUMBUS, Ind.—  December preliminary North America Class 8 net orders see 16% rise in December y/y.

“After spending most of 2025 in the doldrums, amid stagnant freight rates and beset by policy and regulatory uncertainty, new vehicle demand jolted awake in December,” said Carter Vieth, research analyst, ACT Research. “A firmer economic foundation, increasingly aged fleets, and the certainty of higher costs and new technologies in 2027 were the impetus, in our opinion, for the sudden change of heart. As trucking fundamentals remain thin, if improving, we view December’s Class 8 result as overstating the improvement.”

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT)

Complete industry data for December, including final order numbers, will be published by ACT Research in mid-January.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Dana Guthrie
