Diesel prices continue polar plunge

Diesel prices ended 2025 on a downward trend, and ushered in 2026 on the same downward trend.
The price for a gallon of diesel fell once again, this time by just over two cents per gallon from $3.500 to $3.477, according to the US Energy Information Administration (USEIA)
All reporting regions showed a decrease once again, but all decreases were less than four cents per gallon.
The regions that decreased the most were West Coast less California dropped by .036 cents from $3.719 to $3.683 while the Midwest Region from $3.424 to $3.387.
The price of diesel is more than eight cents lower than this time last year.
