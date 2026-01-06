Diesel prices continue polar plunge

Diesel prices ended 2025 on a downward trend, and ushered in 2026 on the same downward trend.

The price for a gallon of diesel fell once again, this time by just over two cents per gallon from $3.500 to $3.477, according to the US Energy Information Administration (USEIA)

All reporting regions showed a decrease once again, but all decreases were less than four cents per gallon.

The regions that decreased the most were West Coast less California dropped by .036 cents from $3.719 to $3.683 while the Midwest Region from $3.424 to $3.387.

The price of diesel is more than eight cents lower than this time last year.