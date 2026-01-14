FTR’s Shippers Conditions Index falls in November

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The FTR Shippers Conditions Index reflected a more challenging environment for shippers in November, falling to -2.9 from near-neutral 0.3 in October.

“We have been forecasting a freight market shift in 2026 that would be mildly unfavorable for shippers, and trends and data over just the last month offer greater confidence in that outlook,” said Avery Vise, FTR’s vice president of trucking. “Van spot rates in trucking were notable stronger than seasonal expectations in December.”

Higher rates, tighter capacity, and a brief period of higher fuel costs all contributed to the sooner-than-expected weaker market conditions. In the near term, falling diesel prices are softening the impact of deteriorating freight market dynamics for shippers.

“Even if that strength proves temporary, it indicates tighter overall capacity,” Vise said. “Preliminary employment data also points to lower capacity in trucking than current figures indicate. One positive situation for shippers is that diesel prices are near four-year lows, but most other key factors suggest a tougher market in the coming months.”