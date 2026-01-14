ACT Research: Used truck sales finish 2025 with a bang

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Preliminary Class 8 same dealer used truck retail sales resurged 12% m/m in December, according to the latest preliminary release of the State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks published by ACT Research.

“The gain was better than expected based on historical seasonality, which called for a 9% m/m increase,” said Steve Tam, vice president at ACT Research. “Auction sales saw an even bigger jump, expanding 50% above November. Wholesale activity extended decline to a second month in December, shrinking 7% m/m. Total reported December preliminary sales came in 22% above November.”

“The preliminary average retail price (same dealer sales) of used Class 8 trucks rose m/m for the first time in five months in December, advancing 8.0% m/m to $57,135,” Tam said. “December pricing lagged seasonal expectations, which called for a 10% increase.”