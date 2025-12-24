ACT: November used truck sale volume decreases

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales decreased sequentially for the second month in November.

“November is usually the eighth weakest sales month of the year, running just below average,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Both the auction and wholesale markets gave up ground in November. Auction volumes softened 33% m/m. Dealers saw activity slow 16% m/m. Combined, total market same dealer sales volumes fell 24% m/m in November.”

The 17% m/m decline was consistent with expected seasonal performance.

“The Class 8 average retail sale price shrank 3.1% m/m in November, falling to $53,650. Longer term, prices declined 5.2% y/y,” Tam said.