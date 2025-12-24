TheTrucker.com
Business Truck Driving Job News

ACT: November used truck sale volume decreases

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  BusinessTruck Driving Job News   >   ACT: November used truck sale volume decreases
Reading Time: < 1 minute
ACT: November used truck sale volume decreases
ACT: November sees decline in used truck transaction volume.

COLUMBUS, Ind. — According to the latest State of the Industry: U.S. Classes 3-8 Used Trucks by ACT Research, same dealer used Class 8 retail truck sales decreased sequentially for the second month in November.

“November is usually the eighth weakest sales month of the year, running just below average,” said Steve Tam, vice president, ACT. “Both the auction and wholesale markets gave up ground in November. Auction volumes softened 33% m/m. Dealers saw activity slow 16% m/m. Combined, total market same dealer sales volumes fell 24% m/m in November.”

The 17% m/m decline was consistent with expected seasonal performance.

ACT
(Graph courtesy ACT)

“The Class 8 average retail sale price shrank 3.1% m/m in November, falling to $53,650. Longer term, prices declined 5.2% y/y,” Tam said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE