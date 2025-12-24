ATA Truck Tonnage Index rises 0.2% in November

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations’ (ATA) Truck Tonnage Index is reporting trucking activity in the United States increased slightly in November, but volumes remained at low levels.

Specifically, truck freight tonnage rose 0.2% after falling 1.9% in October and 0.8% in September, according to the American Trucking Associations’ advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index.

“November’s tonnage reading continues to point to a constrained freight market despite the small sequential increase,” said Bob Costello, ATA chief economist. “The index was also down from a year earlier, the second straight year-over-year decline. In addition to challenging volumes, more capacity appears to be leaving the industry after a prolonged freight downturn and increased government enforcement measures targeting unqualified drivers and noncompliant carriers.”

In November, the ATA advanced seasonally adjusted For-Hire Truck Tonnage Index equaled 112.4, up from 112.2 in October. The index, which is based on 2015 as 100, contracted 0.3% from the same month last year after decreasing 1.5% in October. Year-to-date, compared with the same period in 2024, tonnage was unchanged.

October’s SA decrease was revised up slightly from what was first reported in our November 18 press release.

The not seasonally adjusted index, which calculates raw changes in tonnage hauled, equaled 107.3 in November, 10.2% below October’s reading of 119.5.