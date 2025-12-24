Idaho authorities stepping up commercial vehicle enforcement

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — In response to a growing number of public complaints about sand and gravel trucks in the Treasure Valley, the Idaho State Police Commercial Vehicle Safety (CVS) Division partnered with the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) on a focused enforcement operation.

“Over recent months, motorists reported concerns about potential load loss and overweight vehicles, particularly between the Orchard exit off I-84 and the Orchard/Gowen loop south of the Boise Airport,” ISP stated in a release posted on its website.

CVS specialists worked alongside ITD rovers in the area to address those concerns.

The effort focused on areas including securing loads to prevent debris from falling onto the roadway, weight and equipment compliance, and driver qualifications and commercial documentation. Authorities were also on the lookout for moving violations such as seatbelt and cell phone use.

“Our role in CVS is to make sure commercial vehicles operating on Idaho roads are safe and legally compliant. This operation was not designed to ruin anyone’s holiday or slow down commerce,” CVS Sergeant Cabaong said. “These are exceptionally heavy vehicles, and a well-secured load on a properly equipped truck protects more than just the motoring public. They protect the commercial driver behind the wheel and their company. When sand or gravel spills at highway speeds, or when a vehicle pushes weight limits with weak brakes or worn tires, a simple trip could turn tragic. Our job is to reduce risks before they become emergencies.”

With increased travel during the holiday season, ISP patrols will continue focusing on motorist and roadway safety, while CVS specialists remain dedicated to commercial vehicle enforcement and load compliance.

“Targeted operations will continue when complaints, traffic patterns, commercial vehicle data, and public safety concerns show it’s needed,” ISP stated. “Commercial haulers should expect continued vehicle and load inspections.”