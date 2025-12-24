Indiana State Police conducts DWI enforcment operation

Troopers from the Indiana State Police (ISP) Bremen District spent last Friday on what the agency called “a focused Wolfpack Patrol.”
“The cold weather did not deter proactive policing in our community,” ISP stated in a press release posted on Facebook which outlined the operation.
According to ISP’s release, daytime patrols focused on all counties within the district with primary focus on US 30, US 31, and US 20. Evening patrols focused primarily in St. Joseph County with several troopers from the Toll Road Post working with the Bremen Troopers.
That concentrated effort resulted in:
99 traffic citations
137 warnings
3 commercial vehicle inspections
6 OWI arrests
15 drug arrests
47 misdemeanor arrests
7 felony arrests
22 total criminal defendants
19 public services
5 agency assists
ISP said it will continue to have high visibility, focused patrols.
“The goal of these patrols is to use proactive enforcement as well as investigative and crime prevention efforts to make our communities safer for everyone,” ISP stated.
