ATA’s National Safety, Security & HR Conference registration now open

WASHINGTON — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is opening registration for the annual Safety, Security, & Human Resources National Conference and Exhibition (SSHR), co-hosted by ATA’s Safety Management Council and Transportation Security Council.

“Earlier this year, the 2025 SSHR National Conference in Louisville showcased the power of innovation and collaboration,” said Dan Horvath, ATA’s COO. “The sessions equipped safety, security, and HR professionals with practical strategies to meet today’s challenges and prepare for what’s ahead. The momentum from Louisville has us energized for the 2026 conference in Oklahoma City, where we’ll continue driving a safer, more secure, forward-thinking mindset for the industry.”

Helping Shape the Industry

SSHR offers access to over 400 professionals shaping policy, implementing safety programs, and managing risk across the industry.

Scheduled for April 1–3, 2026, at the Omni Oklahoma City., this year’s conference features four focused educational tracks:

Safety.

Security.

HR.

Claims/ Loss prevention.

Attendees will engage with industry leaders, join interactive sessions, gain practical takeaways, and enjoy new networking events like casino night and an evening at TopGolf.

Conference to Feature Speakers, Roundtable Discussions and Panels

The conference will feature three general sessions with leaders like ATA President & CEO Chris Spear and keynote speaker Tim Richardson, plus multiple panels and interactive roundtables. Attendees can expect sessions on camera technology, driver coaching, AI, and recruitment and retention. SSHR remains a must-attend event for professionals committed to ongoing improvement in the industry.

“Our mission with SSHR is to create a space where trucking professionals can collaborate, grow, and elevate their impact,” said Jacob Pierce, executive director of ATA’s Safety Management Council & Transportation Security Council. “By uniting a wide range of expertise and perspectives, we strengthen the industry’s safety and security efforts while advancing a more innovative and supportive human resources landscape for the trucking workforce.”

Register today via https://sshr.trucking.org to secure your spot at the conference for trucking safety, security and human resources professionals.