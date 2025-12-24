Colorado authorities looking to curb DUI arrests

Drivers in the state of Colorado are setting a not-so-good trend.

Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) reports that the state is averging more than 1,300 DUI arrests each month this year, which means Colorado is on track to surpass 16,000 total DUI arrests by the end of the year.

In an effort to prevent impaired driving, and bucking the trend, CDOT stated in a release this week that it will support the Colorado State Patrol and 61 local law enforcement agencies for “The Heat Is On New Year’s Eve DUI enforcement period.”

This enforcement period will take place from Dec. 26, 2025 to Jan. 1, 2026.

Drivers should expect to see additional law enforcement officers on duty dedicated to arresting impaired drivers and encouraging motorists to start 2026 safely.

“Driving under the influence — whether you’ve consumed alcohol or cannabis — puts you at risk of a DUI arrest or crash,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “This New Year’s Eve, law enforcement across the state is prepared to conduct saturation patrols and arrest impaired drivers. Don’t drop the ball this New Year’s holiday — choose to drive sober and encourage others to do the same.”

Colorado State Patrol says its data shows that impaired driving citations spike between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. — the timeframe of most New Year’s celebrations. The agency says that even one or two drinks can be enough to impair your ability to drive. Even if your blood alcohol content (BAC) is less than 0.05%, you can still be arrested for a DUI if an officer observes signs of impairment. The only absolute way to ensure you are safe to drive is to have a BAC of zero.

To curb DUIs and impairment-related crashes on Colorado roadways this new year, Uber and Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) are offering an $8 discount using Uber Voucher code JOYFULCO25 in the Uber app. The discount is valid for one-time use within the Denver metro area through Jan. 2.** The Regional Transportation District (RTD) and Molson Coors are also partnering again this year to offer free rides on all RTD bus and rail routes from 7 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2025 to 7 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2026.

“So far in 2025, 223 people have died on Colorado roads in crashes involving impaired drivers. That’s 223 lives cut short, families affected and friends lost,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “If you plan to drink, use a ride-share service, public transportation or designated driver to get home safely.”

During the 2024 New Year’s Eve enforcement period, Colorado law enforcement made 207 DUI arrests. Throughout all enforcement periods this year alone, there have been 4,916 DUI arrests. Following New Year’s Eve, the next DUI enforcement period will be Winter Blitz from Jan. 8 to 21, 2026.