Clarios announces trailer battery manager

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – Clarios, a company that specializes in advanced low-voltage battery technologies, announced recently the launch of its latest Connected Services innovation which includes a Trailer Battery Manager.

“This new feature expands Clarios’ digital fleet solutions by providing real-time insights into trailer battery health and charge status,” the media release stated. “It helps operators avoid liftgate failures and ensures on-time deliveries.”

Trailer Battery Manager also supports applications in the cold chain.

“A stable power supply is critical for operating refrigeration units on trailers that carry sensitive goods such as food or pharmaceuticals,” the release stated. “By monitoring battery health and charge status in real time, fleet operators can ensure that cooling systems run continuously and temperature requirements are met. This minimizes the risk of delivery failures and protects product integrity—a key advantage for companies active in cold-chain logistics.”

The company says its new offering further enhances the value of Clarios’ Connected Services Platform for fleet operators and maintenance managers, expanding beyond tractors to also include trailers.

“Fleets now have visibility into the health and charge status of all their critical heavy duty truck low voltage batteries in one place,” the release stated.

The company says its trailer battery manager feature addresses a critical blind spot in fleet operations: the health and charge status of trailer batteries.

“Traditionally, trailer battery issues are often discovered too late, during a failed liftgate operation or when a delivery cannot be completed on time,” the company stated in its release. “The new Clarios solution addresses this challenge by enabling real-time monitoring of trailer battery charge levels. With this capability, fleet managers can take action before problems arise and ensure that trailers remain fully operational.”

The system sends alerts when a trailer battery is undercharged or nearing end-of-life which helps operators avoid delays, blocked loading dock fines and roadside assistance, which can exceed $700 per incident.

“By providing predictive insights into battery charge status and health, the solution allows fleets to plan maintenance proactively and ensure that trailers are always ready to support on-time deliveries.

“This new feature is a direct response to customer feedback,” said Cagatay Topcu, vice president Connected Services at Clarios. “It empowers fleet managers to monitor trailer batteries remotely and take action before issues arise. That saves time, money, and frustration.”

With Trailer Battery Manager, Clarios says it will continue to expand its Connected Services platform into new areas of fleet intelligence.

“The goal is to empower fleet operators to make smarter, data-driven decisions across their entire vehicle ecosystem,” the company stated.

Clarios Connected Services transforms battery data into actionable insights using AI, machine learning, and cloud computing. The platform now includes:

IdleLess™: Reduces idling, saving money on fuel and lowering carbon emissions

Battery Manager™: Predicts battery end-of-life, eliminating manual testing, improving maintenance planning, and allowing batteries to be used longer with confidence

Trailer Battery Manager: Adds visibility into trailer battery charge level and health, enabling on-time deliveries