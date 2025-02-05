Logistics Plus earns ‘Great Place to Work’ certification for eighth straight year

ERIE, Pa. — Logistics Plus Inc. is celebrating its 8th consecutive Great Place to Work (GPTW)certification.

“Great Place To Work certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at GPTW.

Real-time Feedback

Lewis-Kulin emphasized that certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture.

“By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Logistics Plus stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees,” Lewis-Kulin said.

High Standards

The award is based almost entirely on what the company’s employees say about their experience working at Logistics Plus. Close to 90% of employees say Logistics Plus continues to be a great place to work, according to a GPTW media release. This is an admirable achievement given the company’s significant growth over the past several years. Its score is 32 percentage points higher than the average U.S. company.

Survey Results

Additional facts from this year’s survey results:

97% of employees say they are treated fairly regardless of their race.

93% say they are proud to tell others they work here.

93% rate the service that Logistics Plus provides as “excellent.”

91% say management is competent at running the business.

90% feel good about the ways Logistics Plus contributes to the community.

Something Special

“I do believe that what we’ve created here at Logistics Plus is special,” said Jim Berlin, founder and CEO of Logistics Plus. “Our younger folks may not realize that because they may not have worked elsewhere, but the ‘older’ folks know. And it’s only because of the wonderful people we’ve been able to bring together under the LP roof. As good as the last 28 years have been, I do believe the best is yet to come.”

According to GPTW research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits, and have a fair chance at promotion.