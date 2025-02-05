TheTrucker.com
DAT: Spot market rates dip despite demand for trucks

By Dana Guthrie -
BEAVERTON, Ore. Demand for trucks on the spot market typically rise at the end of a month as shippers clear their docks, according to DAT.

The total number of loads posted on DAT One increased by 4% in the final week of January compared to the previous week. The total number of trucks posted rose almost 6%, and weekly average rates declined. All rates are weekly average linehaul spot rates (net fuel).

Dry Vans

▲  Van loads: 1,010,734, up 4.5% week over week
▲  Van equipment: 168,858, up 6.2%
  Linehaul rate: $1.72 net fuel, down 4 cents

Reefers

▼  Reefer loads: 419,025, down 11.8% week over week
▲  Reefer equipment: 49,109, up 5.5%
  Linehaul rate: $2.04 net fuel, down 7 cents

Flatbeds

▲  Flatbed loads: 682,742, up 16.9% week over week
▲  Flatbed equipment: 29,564, up 5.0%
▼  Linehaul rate: $2.00 net fuel, down 1 cents

Market Notes from Dean Croke, DAT iQ Industry Analyst
“DAT’s Top 50 van lanes by loads moved last week averaged $2.03 a mile (net fuel).” Croke said. “That’s down 5 cents for the second straight week. However, this was 31 cents higher than the national 7-day rolling average spot rate.
Markets to Watch
  • El Paso vans: El Paso, Texas, is across the border from Ciudad Juárez, a prominent manufacturing hub for importers. The average outbound dry van rate from El Paso was $1.58 a mile last week, 16 cents higher year over year.
The average spot reefer rate plunged last week as temperatures warmed and demand for temperature-controlled equipment eased,” Croke said. “Reefer demand typically declines through the end of April when harvests bring tighter capacity.
  • Philadelphia reefers: DAT’s Market Conditions Index (MCI) predicts capacity to remain tight this week. Philadelphia is the second-largest reefer spot market in the DAT freight network during winter, representing 3% of weekly volume. Top outbound load-post destinations by volume: Atlanta, Baltimore, and Hartford.
Flatbed Rates

“The national average flatbed linehaul rate has been within 3 cents of $2 a mile for the last 11 weeks.” Croke said. “The 52-week rolling average is $2.01 a mile. The 104-week rolling average is $2.02 a mile.”

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

