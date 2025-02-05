South Carolina authorities arrest 2 in fentanyl trafficking case

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — The Chester County Sheriff’s Office made an historic drug bust on Monday, according to a media release on Monday.
Sheriff Max Dorsey announced that his agency arrested two county residents and charged then with trafficking large amounts of illegal drugs and the largest fentanyl seizure to date in Chester County.
Dorsey said his investigators along with the Special Response Team (SRT) Deputies executed a search warrant at a residence on Berryhill Road in the Edgemoor community of Chester County on Jan. 31.
This search resulted in the seizure of approximately 1,700 grams (3.7 pounds) of fentanyl, approximately 87 grams of crack cocaine, and approximately two pounds of marijuana. Additionally, Sheriff’s Deputies seized 17 firearms, $91,060.00 in U.S. currency, and two vehicles.
As a result of the evidence seized and uncovered during the investigation thus far, deputies took Travaris Dixon and Lamonica Dixon into custody and accused them of numerous felonies including Trafficking Fentanyl 28 Grams or more as well as other drugs and weapons charges.
“I continue to be proud of the hard work of the men and women of our Office who are on the front lines daily removing these deadly drugs from the streets of Chester County,” Dorsey said. “This is the largest fentanyl seizure ever seen in Chester County, and these drugs had the potential to kill more than 800,000 people. These drugs are killing people throughout our country, and Chester County is no exception. Nevertheless, our office will continue to use every resource available to eradicate every drug trafficker and dealer from Chester County. The lives of our citizens are too valuable to be wasted all because of selfish and money hungry drug dealers wanting to prey on vulnerable people struggling with addiction. I encourage families who know of people struggling with an opioid addiction to seek immediate help, because any delay could come at a deadly cost.”
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.