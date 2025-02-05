PODS names Lori Baggett senior vice president – chief legal officer

CLEARWATER, Fla. — PODS Enterprises, LLC, is announcing the appointment of Lori Baggett as senior vice president – chief legal officer.

“It is an honor to step into this role and continue serving PODS during such an exciting time in the company’s journey,” Baggett said. “I look forward to working with our exceptional team to support PODS’ continued growth and commitment to delivering unmatched service to our customers.”

Policy and Strategy

Baggett joined PODS in 2021 as vice president – associate general counsel, overseeing regulatory and safety compliance, labor and employee relations, business strategy and operational policies. With more than 17 years of legal expertise, her contributions have already “proven invaluable to PODS’ success.” Baggett will steer the company’s legal strategy and ensure continued operational excellence, the company said in a media release.

“Lori’s depth of knowledge and leadership in legal operations significantly empower our strategic visions and operational initiatives, and her insight will be pivotal as we continue to expand and innovate within our sector,” said Kathy Marinello, president and CEO.

Setting a Standard

Prior to joining PODS, Baggett worked at Carlton Fields for 17 years, where she advanced from associate attorney to shareholder and then to managing shareholder of its Tampa office. In 2021, she was included in the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s Power 100, an inventory of the area’s most influential business leaders.

“Baggett will oversee all facets of PODS’ legal operations, including regulatory compliance, corporate governance, risk management, and legal strategy,” the company said. “Her appointment reflects PODS’ ongoing commitment to fostering leadership excellence and driving the company’s mission forward.”