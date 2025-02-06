CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1926 Autocar Model 27

In this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we’re taking a trip back in time to look at an unusual vintage beauty.

This 1926 Autocar Model 27 is a cabover dump truck, straight out of Pennsylvania, and a true relic of its era. With a chassis weighing in at 7,400 pounds and a hauling capacity of up to 22,000 pounds, it was the workhorse of its time.

But, what sets this Autocar apart? Well, for starters, getting in and out of this rig is no easy feat. With a hand brake in the way, cramped cab space due to the engine placement, and a drive shaft for the radiator fan encroaching on foot space, it’s a challenge to settle in. And let’s not forget the unconventional placement of the gas pedal, sandwiched between the clutch and brake. Talk about inconvenience!

Yet, despite its quirks, this Autocar was a crucial player in history. From commercial hauling to supporting troops in World War II, its versatility knew no bounds. And with 118,000 miles under its belt, it’s clear this truck has seen its fair share of hauls.

Do you use the CAT Scale app and have a rig you’d like us to feature as the CAT Scale Rig of the Week? Send photos to [email protected].