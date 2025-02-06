TheTrucker.com
4 State Trucks partners with largest chrome shop in Northern Indiana, I-65 Truck & Accessories

By Dana Guthrie -
Northern Indiana's top chrome shop joins forces with 4 State Trucks.

REMINGTON, Ind.  4 State Trucks is partnering with I-64 Truck and Accessories Sales, a chrome shop and truck service center.

“This joint venture is incredibly exciting for all of us, as it represents a shared commitment with the folks at I-65, to now be delivering top-quality products and service to more loyal customers that are based out the upper central USA,” said Bryan Martin, owner of 4 State Trucks.

Expanded Inventory Selection

I-65 Truck and Accessories is now an authorized dealer of 4 State Trucks products, according to a company media release.

The partnership allows for a wider availability of 4 State Trucks chrome and accessories, repair parts and collision repair parts. Customers will have greater access to top-of-the-line brands like BESTfit, Vendetta, Bawer, Legendary, Chrome Shop Mafia and TPHD.

Convenient Location

Located between Chicago and Indianapolis, I-65 Truck and Accessories is nested right off Highway 24. It offers ample truck and trailer parking for customers.

Aftermarket parts can be ordered and shipped to I-65’s store in Indiana to be picked up and installed in one convenient spot.

Looking Ahead

“I couldn’t be any more excited about the future, said Galen Hoover, owner of I-65 Truck and Accessories.

Hoover noted that the partnership is “a whole new day for our shoppers.”

Driven by shared values and goals, partnership allows both companies to improve on what matters most: customer satisfaction, the widest parts offering and convenience, the release said.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

