CAT Scale Rig of the Week | Charles Shedden’s 1986 Peterbilt 359

In this week’s CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we’re taking a closer look at a true classic.

This 1986 Peterbilt 359 is owned by Charles and Teresa Shedden of Canton, Pennsylvania. This beauty boasts a Big Cam 3 Cummins engine paired with a 13-speed transmission. Originally acquired in August or 1995, it still proudly wears its original paint job from its early days.

Over the years, it’s been through various hauling endeavors, from coal to demolition, hazardous waste to reefer, tanker to flatbed and dry van. Modifications have been made to enhance performance, including a frame stretch in 2007 and engine tweaks for better efficiency.

What makes this truck truly special, though, is not just its rugged exterior, but the memories it holds. For Charles, trucking runs deep in the family. It’s been a lifelong journey, from riding with his dad’s drivers as a child to eventually driving alongside his father until his passing in 2022. Today, Charles, his wife and his mother carry on the legacy of Shedden Trucking Inc., cherishing every moment on the road.

And while the rig may be taking a break from hauling, the Shedden family’s passion for trucking remains unwavering. As they eagerly anticipate getting back on the road, they continue to enjoy life’s simple pleasures, like camping trips with their loved ones.

