Phoenix moving company employees help rescue missing girl

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Workers for a Phoenix moving company are being hailed as heroes for their part in rescuing a young girl who had gone missing over the weekend.

Camelback Moving, Inc. out of Phoenix while parked in a gas station near 27th Avenue and Thomas Road on Sunday morning spotted subjects of an Amber Alert issued after 2-year-old Kehlani Rogers was reported missing.

KTAR news reported that one of the workers, Kevin Place, recognized the girl from the Amber Alert and wrote down the license plate number and gave it to the security guard. He then got back into his truck and turned on the vehicle’s camera so footage would be available for local police.

Dash cam footage obtained by www.azcentral.com shows events leading up to the arrest of the woman who is charged with Rogers’ abduction.

“Oh my god that’s her,” one employee said in the footage released by Camelback Moving. “That’s exactly what she looks like.”

“Should I block it,” asked the driver of one of the trucks.

Police arrived and took 23-year-old Marina Noriega into custody, according to the Avondale Police Department.

She was booked into jail on one count of custodial interference, and her bail was set at $250,000, according to Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office inmate records.

KTAR reported that Rogers was seen near 118th and Edgemont avenues on Friday around 11:30 p.m. before her parents discovered she was missing at about 5 a.m. on Saturday. Rogers’ parents contacted police after about three hours of unsuccessful searching, according to Avondale PD PIO Jaret Redfearn.