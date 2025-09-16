CAT Scale Rig of the Week | 1972 Dodge C-600

On this episode of CAT Scale Rig of the Week, we look at a classic work truck made for high expectations.

This 1972 Dodge C-600 grain truck is a rare find. Most medium-duty farm trucks from this era have seen better days, but this one defies expectations. With its original paint and well-preserved condition, it stands as a testament to durability.

The Dodge C-600, powered by a 178-horsepower Dodge gasoline engine, served various purposes on the farm, from hauling grain to transporting hogs and cattle to market. Its combination bed, featuring adjustable slats for ventilation or grain containment, made it a versatile workhorse.

One of the truck’s standout features is its engine access. Not only does the hood open up, but both fenders swing out, providing unparalleled ease for maintenance and repairs.

Jack Ward’s (of Cordova, Illinois) affection for this truck runs deep, and he decided to donate it to the Iowa 80 Trucking Museum. Every part of the truck is original, showcasing its authenticity and history.

