Average price of diesel drops slightly

Diesel prices took a slight dip this week after consecutive weeks of climbing, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The average price for a gallon of diesel dropped by nearly three full cents from $3.766 to $3.739 which is just a half cent more than the average price two weeks ago.

All regions fell slightly except the East Coast and New England Regions which rose from $3.772 to $3.748 and from $3.955 to $3.961 respectively. The California Region also climbed from $4.958 to $4.971.

The rest of the regions fell slightly.

The Lower Atlantic Region dropped exactly three cents from $3.693 to $3.663.

The Midwest was the biggest loser with a drop in the per gallon price from $3.754 to $3.710.