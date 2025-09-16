Average price of diesel drops slightly

Diesel prices took a slight dip this week after consecutive weeks of climbing, according to the Energy Information Administration.
The average price for a gallon of diesel dropped by nearly three full cents from $3.766 to $3.739 which is just a half cent more than the average price two weeks ago.
All regions fell slightly except the East Coast and New England Regions which rose from $3.772 to $3.748 and from $3.955 to $3.961 respectively. The California Region also climbed from $4.958 to $4.971.
The rest of the regions fell slightly.
The Lower Atlantic Region dropped exactly three cents from $3.693 to $3.663.
The Midwest was the biggest loser with a drop in the per gallon price from $3.754 to $3.710.
