Average price of diesel drops slightly

By Bruce Guthrie -
After two weeks of increases, diesel drops slightly.

Diesel prices took a slight dip this week after consecutive weeks of climbing, according to the Energy Information Administration.

The average price for a gallon of diesel dropped by nearly three full cents from $3.766 to $3.739 which is just a half cent more than the average price two weeks ago.

All regions fell slightly except the East Coast and New England Regions which rose from $3.772 to $3.748 and from $3.955 to $3.961 respectively. The California Region also climbed from $4.958 to $4.971.

The rest of the regions fell slightly.

The Lower Atlantic Region dropped exactly three cents from $3.693 to $3.663.

The Midwest was the biggest loser with a drop in the per gallon price from $3.754 to $3.710.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

