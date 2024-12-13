1 dies and another is injured when small plane crashes onto New York interstate

HARRISON, N.Y. (AP) — A small plane crashed onto an interstate highway in New York, killing one of two people on board and injuring the other, authorities said.
The crash shut down traffic on Interstate 684 in Harrison, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northeast of Manhattan in Westchester County, around 7 p.m. Thursday.
Video from the scene showed the damaged white plane against a guardrail in the center median, with emergency vehicles blocking all lanes of traffic.
The Department of Environmental Conservation was on scene to clean up spilled aviation fuel, Gov. Kathy Hochul said.
“My heart goes out to the loved ones of those on board during this tragic incident, and I am praying for a safe recovery for the injured individual,” Hochul said in a statement.
