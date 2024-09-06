Shiver me timbers: Good Greek Moving & Storage extends partnership as official mover for the Bucs

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Greek Moving & Storage has extended its partnership with the National Football League’s (NFL) Tampa Bay Buccaneers as the official mover for the team in a multi-year deal. “We are thrilled to extend our partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a team that embodies the spirit of excellence both on and off the field,” said Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage and Good Greek Relocation Systems. “As a proud member of this community and a lifelong Bucs fan, it’s an honor to continue supporting the team, their loyal fans and the entire Tampa Bay community. We’re committed to delivering the same championship-level service that has made us the trusted movers of the NFL, ensuring that our hometown team is always ready to perform at its best.” According to a company press release, Good Greek, which was recognized as the 2024 National Mover of the Year by the American Trucking Association has solidified a multi-year extension to continue dedicated service to the Buccaneers, ensuring seamless transportation logistics for the team both on and off the field. “As the official movers of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Good Greek Moving & Storage is entrusted with the crucial task of transporting everything the team needs, from essential game-day equipment to the personal relocation needs of players, coaches and management,” the release said. “The company ensures the timely and secure transportation of all Buccaneers’ equipment to every away game during the NFL pre-season, regular seasons and playoffs. This partnership allows the Buccaneers to concentrate on their game, confident in the reliable logistics support provided by Good Greek.” The extension marks an exciting chapter in Good Greek’s involvement with the NFL, with additional NFL Partnership announcements expected soon. Beyond managing the team’s equipment logistics, Good Greek is also committed to serving Buccaneers fans, offering customized moving services that keep them close to the action, whether they’re relocating within the Tampa Bay area or beyond. According to the release through this partnership, fans will benefit from exclusive discounts and promotions, reinforcing Good Greek’s commitment to providing the “best move ever.” Fans attending home games at Raymond James Stadium can also look forward to a new, co-branded mural at sections 136/137, celebrating the enduring partnership between the Buccaneers and Good Greek Moving & Storage. “We value Good Greek Moving & Storage’s commitment to award-winning service and are pleased to continue that relationship into the future,” said Atul Khosla, chief commercial officer for the Buccaneers. “In order for our team to perform at its best on the road, it is essential that travel logistics run smoothly. Good Greek’s expertise in working with professional sports teams throughout the state makes them an ideal partner to handle our moving and storage needs.” The release also noted that the partnership with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is just one of 18 professional and collegiate sports partnerships for the Florida company. Along with the Tampa Bay Rays and Tampa Bay Rowdies, Good Greek is the official mover for The University of Miami, The University of Central Florida, Orlando Magic, Orlando HEAT, Miami Marlins and more. Through these partnerships, Good Greek demonstrates its commitment to community involvement and excellence, aiming to create lifelong customers by embodying the values of Honor, Faith, Strength and Courage—the four pillars of the Good Greek Way.