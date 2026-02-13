CVSA’s International Roadcheck inspection blitz set for May 12-14

The Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance (CVSA) will conduct its annual International Roadcheck in the U.S., Canada and Mexico May 12-14, 2026.

During the three-day inspection blitz, enforcement personnel throughout North America will inspect commercial motor vehicles and commercial motor vehicle drivers for compliance with vehicle, cargo and driver regulatory requirements.

As part of the Roadcheck, inspectors at weigh/inspection stations and pop-up inspection sites primarily conduct the North American Standard Level I Inspection, a 37-step procedure that includes two major parts — an examination of the driver’s operating requirements and an assessment of the vehicle’s mechanical fitness.

2026 inspection focus areas

Each year, International Roadcheck places special emphasis on a driver violation category and a vehicle violation category to highlight those aspects of an inspection.

Driver focus: ELD tampering, falsification or manipulation

The driver focus for this year’s International Roadcheck is on electronic logging device (ELD) tampering, falsification or manipulation. During an inspection, the inspector will review the driver’s record of duty status as usual and check for false or manipulated entries, with a focus on ELD tampering.

Inaccurate ELD entries may result from a driver’s lack of understanding of the federal regulations and exemptions. However, in some cases, inaccurate entries are purposefully used to conceal hours-of-service violations, and some records are manipulated to conceal driving time (with no indication the record was edited as required by federal regulations).

In 2025, falsification of record of duty status was the second most-cited driver violation, at 58,382 violations. In addition, five out of the Top 10 driver violations were related to hours of service or ELDs.

Vehicle focus: Cargo securement

This year’s International Roadcheck vehicle focus is cargo securement. Improper or inadequate cargo securement poses a serious risk to the driver and other motorists by adversely affecting the vehicle’s maneuverability and/or causing unsecured loads to fall or become dislodged, resulting in roadway hazards and/or crashes.

In 2025, 18,108 violations were issued because cargo was not secured to prevent leaking/spilling/blowing/falling and 16,054 violations were issued for vehicle components or dunnage not being secured.

Other areas of driver and vehicle inspection

For the driver portion of the inspection, inspectors check the driver’s:

Qualifications;

License;

Record of duty status;

Medical examiner’s certificate;

Seat belt usage;

Skill performance evaluation certificate (if applicable); and

Status in the Drug and Alcohol Clearinghouse (in the U.S.). Inspectors also look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment.

If an inspector identifies driver out-of-service violations, they will place the driver out of service, restricting that driver from operating their vehicle.

For the vehicle portion of the inspection, inspectors assess the vehicle’s:

Brake systems;

Cargo securement;

Coupling devices;

Driveline/driveshaft components;

Driver’s seat;

Fuel and exhaust systems;

Frames;

Lighting devices;

Steering mechanisms;

Suspensions;

Tires, wheels, rims and hubs; and

Windshield wipers.

Inspections of motorcoaches/buses and other passenger-carrying commercial motor vehicles also include examination of emergency exits, seating, and electrical cables and systems in the engine and battery compartments.

If out-of-service violations are found during an inspection, the vehicle will be placed out of service and restricted from movement until all out-of-service violations have been properly addressed.

A vehicle that successfully passes a Level I or V Inspection without any critical vehicle inspection item violations may receive a CVSA decal, which is valid for up to three months. A valid decal signals to commercial motor vehicle enforcement personnel that the vehicle was recently inspected and did not have out-of-service violations.

During the 72 hours of International Roadcheck, data will be collected. The results will be released later this year.