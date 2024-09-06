Trimble’s 2024 Ovation Award winners redefine transportation and logistics

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Trimble has announced the winners of the 2024 Ovation Awards, which recognize Trimble’s transportation and logistics customers for their innovative solutions to improve business performance, safety and efficiency.

In a media release, Trimble noted that it is “honored to support its customers as they work to keep critical freight moving along the supply chain in an increasingly connected world.”

This year’s winners are as follows.

Automation All-Stars: Best in Improving Overall Efficiencies: This award is given to companies that automate business processes to eliminate paperwork and reduce manual tasks.

After the Mexican government passed a law that required extensive information regarding shipping manifests and invoices, Mexico-based trucking companies were faced with sudden and complicated compliance requirements. To solve this problem, Tracso LLC created a web application hosted by Trimble SaaS Azure, a cloud-based platform, to automate and validate customer information, share data internally and submit necessary documents to the government.

Better Together: Best Collaboration: This award recognizes four companies that have implemented Trimble solutions collaboratively with industry partners.

Tucker Freight Linesstruggled with unnecessary manual work, inaccurate data and untracked work orders for years. Trimble and Tucker Freight Lines worked closely together to reset their technology, accomplishing a full integration to Trimble’s TMW.Suite TMS eliminating duplicate data entry and replacing disparate systems.

Polaris Transportation Group faced the challenge of tracking both freight and its fleet in real time while connecting drivers and fleets to the back-end Trimble TruckMate TMS. Polaris collaborated with Trimble to roll out Trimble Instinct and FR8Focus — a newly developed mobile drivers’ application — to fully integrate drivers with the back office. This solved the issue and helped drive impressive results: minimizing lost freight and eliminating delays of document captures by 99%.

Ashley Furniture aspired to consolidate its entire fleet through a unified application but encountered obstacles due to the existence of 13 separate Trimble contracts. Through collaborative efforts, the teams successfully established a singular contract accompanied by only four supplementary agreements, establishing a new benchmark for Trimble. Ashley Furniture and Trimble joined forces to address the complex task of efficiently integrating Ashley’s extensive fleets — a formidable challenge given the company’s size. As a result, 90% of Ashley Furniture’s integrations encompassing Trimble Instinct, Trimble CoPilot, Trimble PC*Miler, Trimble TMS and Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance solutions were successfully accomplished.

NFI needed to improve communication flow between dispatch and drivers — a complex project that required a lot of teamwork and patience. NFI collaborated closely with Trimble for 18 months to enhance overall driver experience while increasing message delivery speed. Working together continues to be a proven success: Total messaging delivery speed has improved by more than 25%, and the teams are on track to have NFI’s drivers receive their start-of-day dispatch instantaneously.

Rookies of the Year: Best Trimble Up and Comer: This award honors new Trimble users who have adopted solutions enthusiastically and achieved notable results within the past 12 months.

Landstar Transportation Logistics Inc., an asset-light provider of freight transportation solutions, previously used a third-party purchase order software to manage trailer-repair records and invoice payments, which required continuous development, frequent upgrades and the entry of trailer repairs on two separate systems for one of its largest vendors. After adopting Trimble TMT Fleet Maintenance, Landstar now manages the entire lifecycle of a repair order with that large vendor within one application, tracks all breakdowns and repairs on Landstar-owned equipment and manages frequent equipment inspections.

Safety Superteam: Best in Advancing Safety: This award salutes organizations that improve safety by reducing accidents and enhancing overall safety measures.

After Ocean State Job Lot set a goal to lower accidents and injuries, the group turned to Trimble, leveraging Trimble Fleet Management to analyze data about potential dangers and remain compliant. Since implementing Trimble technology, OSJL has dramatically reduced accidents and injuries — with just a single DOT recordable accident over the past 27 months and counting.

Billy Barnes Enterprises Inc. has also realized the impact of Trimble technology in advancing fleet safety. Two years after implementing Trimble Fleet Management and using Trimble Duo, Billy Barnes Enterprises has reduced accidents by 60%, while also experiencing zero Hours of Service violations — supporting their efforts to minimize fatigue caused by noncompliance and promoting a culture of safety and support for their drivers.

Ovation Awards winners will be recognized during Trimble’s Insight Tech Conference in Las Vegas Sept. 15-17.

All nominations were submitted by Trimble customers including carriers, shippers and 3PLs that use Trimble solutions. Nominations that highlighted the most impressive results achieved by incorporating Trimble technology into everyday business operations were selected as winners by a panel of judges through a double-blind voting process.

For more information about the Ovation Awards, click here.