Can you lease a Class 8 truck without being tied to a carrier? OTR Leasing makes it possible

For many truck drivers, the dream of owning their own truck and running an independent trucking business is both exciting and intimidating. The road to becoming an owner-operator or expanding an existing fleet is filled with challenges, from securing stable financing to navigating the complexities of ownership.

That’s where OTR Leasing comes in — a trusted partner dedicated to helping CDL-A drivers affordably realize their dream of truck ownership and achieve business success.

Who is OTR Leasing?

Founded in 2013 and based in the Kansas City, Missouri, area, OTR Leasing is a leading technology-enabled specialty finance company that leases Class 8 trucks.

As a leader in the commercial truck leasing industry, they are able to offer CDL-A truck drivers a streamlined path to truck ownership without being tied to a trucking company. With a focus on flexibility, affordability and ongoing support, OTR Leasing provides a unique opportunity for drivers to break free from carrier restrictions and truly take control of their careers, their futures and their success.

The company’s extensive inventory includes a wide selection of reliable, well-maintained trucks from top brands like Freightliner, Kenworth, Peterbilt, International, Volvo and Mack.

Whether you’re just starting out as an owner-operator or looking to expand your fleet, OTR Leasing offers the tools and resources you need to get your business rolling.

How OTR Leasing helps drivers become owner-operators

The journey to becoming an owner-operator begins with choosing the right truck and securing a lease that fits your financial situation and professional goals.

OTR Leasing’s has designed its lease program to make this process as smooth and straightforward as possible. Here’s how it works:

Affordable Lease Terms: Understanding that the upfront cost is one of the biggest barriers to truck ownership, OTR Leasing offers affordable lease terms with lower upfront costs, allowing drivers to get their businesses up and running without breaking the bank. Average weekly payments range from $400 to $550, making it easier to manage cash flow while working towards full ownership.

Fast-Track Approval Process: Time is money, especially in the trucking industry. OTR Leasing’s approval process is designed to get CDL-A drivers on the road quickly, with minimal delays. Their fast-track approach means you can start your journey to truck ownership sooner, with fewer obstacles in your way.

Ongoing Support: Owning and operating your own truck is a big responsibility, but OTR Leasing doesn’t leave you to figure it out on your own. The company offers ongoing support through membership advantages, which include maintenance escrow, tax preparation, repair shop support and more. This support network is crucial for new business owners who may be navigating the complexities of ownership for the first time.

Extensive Inventory of Reliable Trucks: Choosing the right truck is critical to the success of your business. OTR Leasing’s inventory includes a variety of well-maintained, DOT-ready trucks that are just three to five years old. With a range of models and specs available, you can find the ideal truck that fits your business needs and preferences.

Expanding your fleet with OTR Leasing

For existing fleet owners, OTR Leasing offers a valuable opportunity to expand your business without the constraints of traditional financing. Their lease program is flexible and designed to accommodate the needs of growing businesses. With no carrier restrictions, you have the freedom to manage your fleet your way, deciding the terms that work best for your business model.

The extensive inventory at OTR Leasing ensures that you have access to a variety of trucks that can complement your current fleet, allowing you to take on new contracts and expand your business operations. Plus, the company’s full-term service contract provides cost-effective coverage with unlimited mileage, ensuring that your trucks stay on the road and generate revenue.

Why choose OTR Leasing?

OTR Leasing isn’t just about leasing trucks — it’s about empowering drivers to take control of their careers and achieve their business goals. With an extensive network of resources, the company is committed to helping new and experienced business owners alike navigate the challenges of truck and business ownership. From compliance and permits to financing and ongoing support, OTR Leasing is a partner you can trust.

Visit the company website or call 888-338-9948 to learn more about how OTR Leasing can help you own your or and grow your trucking business.