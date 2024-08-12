Good Greek named official movers for UCF athletics

ORLANDO, Fla. — Good Greek Moving & Storage has entered a comprehensive partnership with the University of Central Florida (UCF) Athletics.

Through this five-year partnership, Good Greek will oversee the critical transportation of equipment to all away games. This support will be especially vital for teams like UCF Football during high-stakes matchups in the NCAA Big 12 Conference, as well as conference championships and bowl games, ensuring the Knights have dependable and professional backing throughout the season.

“We are proud to partner with UCF Athletics and support the Knights across all sports,” said Spero Georgedakis, founder and CEO of Good Greek Moving & Storage and Good Greek Relocation Systems. “This collaboration goes beyond just moving — it’s about becoming an integral part of the UCF & Orlando community and playing a role in the university’s success both on and off the field.”

In addition to managing UCF football’s equipment logistics, Good Greek will sponsor all Knights athletics teams and hold exclusive rights within the moving category. The partnership includes prominent Good Greek branding at UCF home football games and other athletic events. Additionally, the university’s students, alumni and staff will benefit from exclusive moving discounts, making Good Greek’s top-tier services more accessible to Knight Nation, one of the country’s largest and most passionate fan bases.

“We’re excited to partner with Good Greek Moving & Storage as UCF Athletics’ official mover,” said Terry Mohajir, UCF’s vice president and director of athletics. “They are one of the most respected and trusted names in the moving industry and we’re looking forward to a long and successful business partnership.”