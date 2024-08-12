Recall issued for Daimler products including tie rods on certain heavy vehicles

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is issuing recall notices for several models of Daimler products including Freightliner and Western Star vehicles.

According to NHTHA’s recall report 24V571, several 2025 model-yearof Freightliners contain “a defect, which relates to motor vehicle safety.” That issue is with tie rods which can cause issues with steering.

The recall impacts certain 2025 Freightliner 108SD, 114SD, Business Class M2, Cascadia and Western Star 47X vehicles:

108SDs manufactured between April 22, 2024-June 26, 2024;

114SDs made between May 20, 2024-July 02, 2024;

Business Class M2s from April 22, 2024-July 20, 2024;

Cascadias manufactured between April 15, 2024July 11, 2024; and

Western Star 47Xs from June 21, 2024.

These vehicles are equipped with specific Meritor front axles built in DTNA’s Saltillo and Santiago plants and with front axle tie rod assemblies that may have incorporated ball studs that were not properly heat treated by a sub-supplier, according to the notice.

The notice cited production dates that include April 22, 2024 to June 26, 2024 as well as May 20, 2024 – July 2, 2024.

According to the NHTSA, on the affected vehicles, if one or more of the ball studs crack and the crack propagates to the point of failure, it could lead to a separation of the tie rod connection and could result in a partial loss of steering ability without warning which can increase the risk of a crash.

NTHSA states the cause is an improper heat treatment of the tie rod end by the sub-supplier.

DTNA filed recalls on June 4, 2024 of 24V-401 and 24V-402 following a determination that certain front axles may have been equipped with a tie rod where the ball studs were improperly heat treated by a sub-supplier which could allow them to crack and break .

For those recalls the sub-supplier had incorrectly allowed a batch of improperly heat treated ball joints to be mixed into production ready parts that were installed onto tie rod assemblies for steer axles used in certain school bus and non-school bus applications, according to the notice.

On July 3, 2024, DTNA filed the recall following a determination that certain pusher axles may have been equipped with tie rods with the same improperly heat-treated ball studs produced by the same sub-supplier.

On July 11, 2024, DTNA was informed that certain Meritor front axles also had used the improperly heat-treated ball studs. The notice states that between July 11 and July 25, 2024 DTNA investigated the population and discussed the topic with Meritor, Inc. On July 25, 2024 DTNA decided to conduct a safety recall for this population of vehicles.

DTNA received a copy of the recall submitted by Meritor Inc. related to the aftermarket equipment for this same issue on July 29, 2024.

DTNA says it is not aware of any warranty claims, customer complaints or reports of injury or death potentially related to this issue.

What is the remedy?

Customers can take the vehicle to a Daimler Truck North America authorized service facility who will replace the complete tie rod assembly. According to the notice, repairs will be performed free of charge by that facility.

Details of the reimbursement plan will be included in the owner’s notification letter. Owners are directed to seek reimbursement through authorized dealers.

The notice states that the recalled components were experimental parts manufactured utilizing an unapproved heat treat process that the supplier inadvertently introduced into production. The remedy components will be produced to intended specification I

The notice also asserted that known suspect parts has been quarantined., and containment efforts within the plant are ongoing