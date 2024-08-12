Grand Island Express achieves record-breaking gains with Optimal Dynamics’ software

NEW YORK, N.Y. — Optimal Dynamics may have a reason to boast.

The software company recently announced the success achieved in a partnership with Grand Island Express following using the company’s platform.

Based in Grand Island, Nebraska, Grand Island Express “faced the challenge of managing precisely timed deliveries on irregular routes. The Optimal Dynamics platform automates load allocation and dispatching decisions to maximize network utilization and profitability. The integration with their LoadMaster TMS system from McLeod Software ensures seamless data flow, allowing for rapid implementation and immediate results,” according to an Optimal Dynamics release.

The release added that the implementation of Optimal Dynamics yielded “swift and substantial improvements via decision automation.”

Comparing year-over-year results for May, the first full month on the platform, Grand Island Express achieved:

5.7% increase in linehaul revenue

9.3% increase in load count

13.6% increase in loaded miles

Reduction in empty miles from 13.5% to 10.6%

“During the past two years, we squeezed everything we could out of our network, but there are limits to what humans can bring into their decision-making process,” said Deen Albert, VP of Operations at Grand Island Express. “This need to automate and optimize operations made us look into Optimal Dynamics. The real-time dispatching tool within the Optimal Dynamics platform is built for speed. It acts as a supercharger to McLeod.”

“Automation has allowed Grand Island Express to handle more volume with the same amount of office staff and drivers,” the release stated. “The platform’s ability to automate routine planning decisions has freed up 80% of fleet managers to focus on high-value activities such as managing driver relationships and handling exceptions.”

“At Optimal Dynamics, we believe in the transformative power of automation to drive operational efficiencies and deliver outstanding results for our customers,” said Daniel Powell, Co-founder and CEO of Optimal Dynamics.

The correlation between the adoption rate of Optimal Dynamics’ recommendations and positive outcomes was clear. By week two, Grand Island Express achieved an 84% adoption rate, which ultimately led to a 13.4% increase in revenue per truck per week over the pre-Optimal Dynamics baseline average, according to the release.