Bendix volunteers work with Habitat to build home for Indiana family

AVON, Ohio — Working as one, they served as homebuilders for a day in support of a family in their community. Nearly 100 employees of Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems LLC’s Huntington, Indiana, operation framed a house for a local family in need, according to a statement released by Bendix. The sounds of hammering and happy voices highlighted the construction project, which took place on Aug. 8 in the parking lot of the campus’ main plant in collaboration with Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

After building the frame of the house, the Bendix volunteers used permanent markers to inscribe messages and well-wishes on beams and walls. A member of the family receiving the house joined in the building. The house was then loaded for transport and donated as a Habitat for Humanity home in Huntington. Bendix employees will have the opportunity to individually participate in the final build on the actual homestead site later this year, working alongside the Habitat team.

Bendix also contributed $15,000 for materials required to complete the build.

This marks the seventh year Bendix has helped to build homes near its sites in North America. With the project in Huntington, this labor of love has resulted in 20 homes supported to date. The build was the second undertaken by the Huntington location after a successful inaugural house framing last summer. For the Huntington team, the activity was a highly anticipated part of the workforce’s community engagement calendar.

“Huntington is our home, and Bendix is enormously proud and grateful to be part of it,” said Eric Meehan, managing director of operations at Bendix Huntington. “Giving back to the community drives this company and our people, as evidenced by how the team united and set to work with hammers and nails on the house framing. Never once have I seen my Bendix co-workers hesitate to raise their hand, roll up their sleeves, and pitch in on behalf of our friends and neighbors.”

Bendix has operated a campus — one of its largest — in Huntington for more than 40 years. The Huntington operation includes manufacturing and assembly facilities and serves as Bendix’s primary North American distribution center.

Habitat for Humanity is a global nonprofit housing organization working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in approximately 70 countries. Habitat’s vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live. It works toward that vision by building strength, stability, and self-reliance in partnership with families in need of decent and affordable housing. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage.

Bendix says the house build is part of the company’s ongoing dedication to supporting nearby communities across its North American footprint. Bendix also aims to grow active social involvement among employees through leadership and project management experience.

“The support and efforts of our employees are the heart of Bendix’s unwavering commitment to building communities and positively impacting our neighbors,” said Maria Gutierrez, Bendix’s senior director of environmental, social, and governance (ESG). “Part of our company culture is striving every day to put our social responsibility to work and make a difference, and it simply doesn’t happen without the inspiring generosity of our team members.”

The list of local organizations that have received support from Bendix Huntington over the years includes the American Cancer Society Relay For Life, Boys & Girls Clubs of Huntington County, Junior Achievement, Huntington Chamber of Commerce, Huntington Heritage Days, Huntington Veterans Day 5K and United Way of Huntington County.

According to Gutierrez, Bendix Huntington has provided almost $300,000 in community support grants and donations since 2021. During the same period, Huntington employees have spent more than 4,000 hours volunteering in support of local causes.

Helping to lead employee engagement at Huntington, as at all Bendix locations, is a Local Care team. The teams, driven by employee volunteers, are charged with ensuring each location in North America hosts one or more corporate-sponsored volunteer events, sponsors additional events in the community, and connects employees with volunteer opportunities to support.

“The effort is intentional and robust, with many contributors,” Meehan said. “We’re serious about giving back and enriching the community. It’s the Bendix way.”