Alcohol and drugs considered a factor in two-vehicle crash in Idaho involving semi truck

POLLACK, Idaho — A multi-vehicle crash in Idaho involving a semi truck sent one driver to the hospital via Life Flight.

Just before 8:33 p.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 95.

Authorities say that during the investigation it was determined that a Ford Taurus going southbound on US Highway 95 crossed over the center dividing line and struck a semi-truck pulling a box trailer. A 29-year-old male of Redlands, California was struck by a Ford Taurus. The driver of the Ford Taurus sustained serious injuries in the collision and the driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital via Life Flight helicopters.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

Police say that alcohol and drugs are considered to be a factor in the crash.

ISP states the accident closed the roadway in both directions for approximately five hours. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The incident remains under investigation.