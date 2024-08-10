TheTrucker.com
Alcohol and drugs considered a factor in two-vehicle crash in Idaho involving semi truck

By Bruce Guthrie -
Idaho State Police say alochol and drugs were a factor in a Friday night collision between a semi truck and a Ford Taurus.

POLLACK, Idaho — A multi-vehicle crash in Idaho involving a semi truck sent one driver to the hospital via Life Flight.

Just before 8:33 p.m. on Friday, Idaho State Police (ISP) troopers responded to a multi-vehicle crash on US Highway 95.

Authorities say that during the investigation it was determined that a Ford Taurus going southbound on US Highway 95 crossed over the center dividing line and struck a semi-truck pulling a box trailer. A 29-year-old male of Redlands, California was struck by a Ford Taurus. The driver of the Ford Taurus sustained serious injuries in the collision and the driver of the semi-truck sustained minor injuries. The driver of the Ford was transported to a local hospital via Life Flight helicopters.

The driver of the semi-truck was transported to a local hospital via ground ambulance.

Police say that alcohol and drugs are considered to be a factor in the crash.

ISP states the accident closed the roadway in both directions for approximately five hours. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

The incident remains under investigation.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

