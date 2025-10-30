TheTrucker.com
Hal Miller honored with TAEC President’s Leadership Award

By Dana Guthrie -
Mississippi trucking executive Hal Miller has been named as this year's recipient of the TAEC President’s Leadership Award. (Photo courtesy ATA)

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The American Trucking Associations is recognizing Hal Miller, president of the Mississippi Trucking Association, with the ATA Trucking Association Executives Council President’s Leadership Award.

“Hal grew up in a trucking family, and upon graduating college, he worked to grow the family business,” said Chris Spear, ATA president, CEO. “The ATA Federation was fortunate that, after 30 very successful years, Hal decided to embark on a second career as president of the Mississippi Trucking Association. Hal devoted his trucking expertise, political acumen and consensus building skills to help advance our priorities, from cracking down on predatory towing to facilitating the passage of credentialing reform. In recognition of his leadership role in achieving multiple landmark victories, it is an honor to present him with the 2025 TAEC President’s Leadership Award.”

Hal Miller

Prior to becoming president of the Mississippi Trucking Association in 2014, Miller was a fleet manager with 31 years of experience. Miller served as the executive vice president of Miller Transportation Services, the corporation that owns tank truck carrier Miller Transporters. During this period, Miller also served on the Mississippi Trucking Association Board of Directors for nearly two decades, including a term as chair.

Accomplishments during his tenure at the Mississippi Trucking Association include leading a state legislative effort to rein in predatory towers and taking pivotal advocacy actions to move the Transportation Security Screening Authorization Act through Congress and to the President’s desk.

The President’s TAEC Leadership Award was created in 2002 by ATA to honor a state trucking association leader and to create an enduring legacy for that leader and for the industry. The award comes with a $10,000 grant for a trucking scholarship, education program or research cause to be chosen by Miller.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

