Object in roadway causes Kentucky highway death

By Bruce Guthrie -
An object in the roadway caused a death on Interstate 65 northbound in Kentucky.

BOWLING GREEN, KY. – An unidentified diver is dead after an object in the roadway was struck on Interstate 65, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police (KSP).

Police say that just before 3:00 a.m., it received a call about an injury collision. Troopers responded to the scene at the 20.2 mile marker northbound on Interstate 65.

According to the KSP release, a 2019 Toyota Highlander struck an object in the roadway, which caused the vehicle to become disabled in the travel lane. A semi tractor trailer also traveling north struck the same object, resulting in the vehicle colliding with the Toyota Highlander. The driver of the Highlander was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner.

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

