Object in roadway causes Kentucky highway death

BOWLING GREEN, KY. – An unidentified diver is dead after an object in the roadway was struck on Interstate 65, according to a release from the Kentucky State Police (KSP).
Police say that just before 3:00 a.m., it received a call about an injury collision. Troopers responded to the scene at the 20.2 mile marker northbound on Interstate 65.
According to the KSP release, a 2019 Toyota Highlander struck an object in the roadway, which caused the vehicle to become disabled in the travel lane. A semi tractor trailer also traveling north struck the same object, resulting in the vehicle colliding with the Toyota Highlander. The driver of the Highlander was pronounced dead at the scene by the Warren County Coroner.
