Greening your fleet: Fuel efficiency has strong impact on vehicle emissions

In the trucking industry, the effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) comes down to one primary factor — fuel efficiency.

Unfortunately, no “one size fits all” approach exists to increasing fuel mileage and thus reducing GHG emissions. Dan Porterfield, senior vice president of maintenance and equipment control for Covenant Logistics took a deep dive into the topic on a recent TCA Online Leadership Series session.

“Technology is advancing quickly,” he said. “It is up to each individual carrier to determine what works best for them.”

Regulations remain in flux

One thing Porterfield points out is that regulations related to GHG are in flux. The GHG Phase 3 emissions standards first issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in March 2024 are being re-evaluated under the Trump administration.

“Previous phases of GHG reductions have focused on reducing emissions through changes to combustion and powertrain systems,” he said. The latest phase proposes increasingly stringent standards, a sign that regulations are advancing overall emissions reductions, or a conversion to zero-emission vehicles.

But the regulations do not include all emissions associated with the trucking industry. They focus solely on fuel emissions, without concern for the emissions created by the production of vehicles, fuel or other associated impacts.

At the time of this writing, stricter emissions standards for some trucks are scheduled to begin in 2027. For Class 8 tractors equipped with sleeper cabs, those standards are scheduled to start in 2030. At that point, regulations call for a 6% reduction in emissions in the first year, with a 25% reduction required by 2032.

But even these standards are being rethought by the EPA.

On March 25, 2025, the EPA announced plans to reconsider GHG Phase 3 emissions regulations; then, on August 1, the agency proposed to repeal all standards set to date. Public hearings have been held, and comments from stakeholders were accepted through September 15. The industry now awaits the next step.

Fuel economy & emissions

The question of whether fuel economy has an impact on a vehicle’s emissions is not in dispute. It would take 60 of today’s trucks to emit the amount of GHG produced by a single truck in 1988. That’s quite an accomplishment!

But while the current administration seeks to roll back standards, opportunities exist for the trucking industry to save both fuel and the money expended on fuel, which in turn will reduce GHG emissions — even without government regulations.

A primary way to reduce GHG emissions lies in the type of fuel being burned. Alternative options to straight diesel fuel include biofuel and renewable diesel, natural gas, and hydrogen ICE. For example, a truck burning biofuels reduces emissions by 70% over regular diesel fuel.

The question for carriers making the decision on which fuel to burn is whether they are reducing emissions merely for the sake of reducing emissions or are they reducing emissions to gain credit for doing so, Porterfield said.

Efficiency factors

Aside from fuel type, several other areas of truck design and maintenance are available to reduce consumption and therefore emissions, Porterfield said.

Aerodynamics

Aerodynamic design is a major factor in improving fuel efficiency, and it’s been a concern of the truck production industry for many years, Advancements are regularly being made to reduce drag on a vehicle as it rolls down the road.

“Tractors and trailers must be looked at as a full package when considering aerodynamics,” he said. Any improvements are made to a tractor will impact improvements needed for trailers that will be paired with that tractor.

Aerodynamics are most effective in saving fuel when a truck is traveling at speeds of 55-60 mph or higher. If traveling at lower speeds, an aerodynamic design has little impact on fuel consumption.

Tires

Tires are often overlooked in relation to fuel economy, Porterfield said, noting that tires are the only part of a truck that touches the road surface and have a greater impact on drag than any other aspect of truck design. The key is low rolling resistance tires and tire pressure.

“A carrier must have an effective tire pressure system in place,” Porterfield said.

If tire pressure is lower than manufacturer’s guidelines, drag is increased. This results in decreased safety and increased friction, the latter of which factors into fuel efficiency.

“The difference isn’t great, but small changes can add up,” Porterfield said.

Idle reduction

Idle reduction is another concern of carriers that wish to reduce emissions. The amount of diesel required to cool or warm a cabin and charge batteries is a concern during the time a driver is resting in a truck. Fuel-fired heaters and idle control systems are both solutions to the issue of idle reduction. Batteries may be considered, but they seldom last for the full rest period required for drivers.

Other concerns

A few other concerns for carriers in terms of fuel consumption include horsepower, torque and rear axle ratios, Porterfield says.

When selecting or spec’ing new equipment, carriers need to make sure the tractors fit their needs. If a truck has higher horsepower or torque than a carrier requires, it is simply a burden on fuel consumption.

Other considerations include properly designed transmissions, lubricants, speed governors and route specific controls.

Finally, a major factor in reducing fuel consumption and decreasing emissions is a carrier’s fleet itself. In times of rapidly changing technology, equipment must be refreshed on a regular basis. Trucks incorporating the latest technologies have improved emissions and fuel economy and less down time.

In the end, there simply is no “one size fits all” approach to fuel economy and emissions. It is incumbent upon each carrier to determine its needs and design and operate its equipment to fit those needs.

In a nutshell, it all comes down to “greening your fleet.”

This story originally appeared in the November/December 2025 edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.