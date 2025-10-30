Experience the joy of the holidays at TCA’s U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree whistle-stop event

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — The Truckload Carriers Association (TCA) is returning as a sponsor of the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, a cherished national tradition that celebrates the beauty of America’s forests and the spirit of community.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, affectionately known as “The People’s Tree”, travels from a different national forest each year, making stops across the country to connect with communities before arriving at the U.S. Capitol. This year’s tree is being harvested from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada.

This year’s tree has been named “Silver Belle.” Starting Nov. 1, the tree’s journey can be tracked via an interactive map on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website.

As part of the tree’s journey to Washington, TCA is hosting a free community whistle-stop event on Monday, Nov. 10, from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Remington Park. The park is located at One Remington Place, Oklahoma City, Okla. 73111, C2 parking lot. Event supporters also include Oklahoma-based TCA Members Drivers Legal Plan and Western Flyer Express as well as the Oklahoma Trucking Association.

“There’s no better way to kick off the holiday season than by welcoming the People’s Tree,” said Zander Gambill, vice president, TCA. “We are especially proud to sponsor this tradition and to offer a completely free event that brings people together in the spirit of the season. And we are grateful for the support of Remington Park, Drivers Legal Plan, Oklahoma Trucking Association and Western Flyer Express.”