A festive tradition: Kenworth T680 with special design to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

HUMBOLDT-TOIYABE NATIONAL FOREST, Nev. — Kenworth is providing a T680, sporting a newly installed graphics wrap, to transport the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada to Washington D.C.

The truck’s design celebrates the “Spirit of the Silver State” with a background of the sunset overlooking Nevada’s National Forest.

“The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tour will officially begin on Nov. 1 with a special celebration at the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City,” Kenworth said. “From there, well-wishers along the nearly 3,000-mile journey will have an opportunity to view the 53-foot red fir affectionately nicknamed ‘Silver Belle’ on its extra-long trailer, sign banners attached to each side, learn about Nevada’s National Forests and enjoy the holiday spirit in communities along the way. The tour will conclude Nov. 20 when it is delivered to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building.”

Festively Festooned

The truck pulling this year’s tree is a specially decaled Kenworth T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 Ultraleather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating work table. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.

For the second year, real-time GPS location tracking of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be provided by Kenworth’s TruckTech+ connected truck technology. Starting Nov. 1, the tree’s journey can be tracked via an interactive map on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website.

Transporting a Tradition

Knight-Swift was chosen as the hauler for this year’s tree at the recommendation of Kenworth Truck Company.

This year’s driver, Michael Porter, based at Swift Transportation’s Phoenix, Ariz., terminal, brings an enthusiasm for driving and a reputation for professionalism and service. Knight-Swift will haul the tree, while Southwest Airlines will help transport thousands of handmade ornaments created by Nevadans.

Below is the current 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 1: Nevada Day Parade/Carson City, Nev.

Sunday, Nov. 2: Lovelock and Elko, Nev.

Monday, Nov. 3: Ely, Nev.

Tuesday, Nov. 4: Las Vegas, Nev.

Friday, Nov. 7: Flagstaff, Ari.

Saturday, Nov. 8: Albuquerque, N.M.

Sunday, Nov. 9: Amarillo, Texas

Monday, Nov. 10: Oklahoma City, Okla.

Tuesday, Nov. 11: Lenexa, Kan.

Wednesday, Nov. 12: St. Louis, Mo.

Friday, Nov. 14: Paducah, Ky.

Saturday, Nov. 15: Lexington, Ky.

Thursday, Nov. 20: Joint Base Andrews, M. (*base access only)

In early December, a tree lighting ceremony will take place, hosted by the Architect of the Capitol in coordination with the U.S. Speaker of the House.