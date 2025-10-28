TheTrucker.com
The Nation Trucking Life

A festive tradition: Kenworth T680 with special design to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

By Dana Guthrie -
Home  >  The NationTrucking Life   >   A festive tradition: Kenworth T680 with special design to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree
Reading Time: 2 minutes
A festive tradition: Kenworth T680 with special design to transport the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree
Kenworth is providing this festively wrapped T680 to haul the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, "Silver Belle" across the country to its final destination. (Photo courtesy Kenworth)

HUMBOLDT-TOIYABE NATIONAL FOREST, Nev. — Kenworth is providing a T680, sporting a newly installed graphics wrap, to transport the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree from the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada to Washington D.C.

The truck’s design celebrates the “Spirit of the Silver State” with a background of the sunset overlooking Nevada’s National Forest.

“The U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree tour will officially begin on Nov. 1 with a special celebration at the Nevada Day Parade in Carson City,” Kenworth said. “From there, well-wishers along the nearly 3,000-mile journey will have an opportunity to view the 53-foot red fir affectionately nicknamed ‘Silver Belle’ on its extra-long trailer, sign banners attached to each side, learn about Nevada’s National Forests and enjoy the holiday spirit in communities along the way. The tour will conclude Nov. 20 when it is delivered to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol Building.”

Festively Festooned

The truck pulling this year’s tree is a specially decaled Kenworth T680 equipped with a 76-inch sleeper and the PACCAR Powertrain featuring the PACCAR MX-13, PACCAR TX-12 automated transmission and PACCAR DX-40 tandem rear axles. The Kenworth T680 features a Diamond VIT interior in slate gray with madrona accents and includes the latest in driver amenities. Both the driver and passenger seats are GT703 Ultraleather seats that are fully heated and cooled. The 76-inch sleeper includes space for a microwave and TV, a factory-installed fridge, and a rotating work table. The T680 also includes the latest in driver assistance systems, including Kenworth’s DigitalVision Mirrors, Bendix Fusion Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) Stop and Auto Go, and Lane Keeping Assist with Torque Assisted Steering.

For the second year, real-time GPS location tracking of the U.S. Capitol Christmas tree will be provided by Kenworth’s TruckTech+ connected truck technology. Starting Nov. 1, the tree’s journey can be tracked via an interactive map on the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree website.

Transporting a Tradition

Knight-Swift was chosen as the hauler for this year’s tree at the recommendation of Kenworth Truck Company.

This year’s driver, Michael Porter, based at Swift Transportation’s Phoenix, Ariz., terminal, brings an enthusiasm for driving and a reputation for professionalism and service. Knight-Swift will haul the tree, while Southwest Airlines will help transport thousands of handmade ornaments created by Nevadans.

Below is the current 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Tour public schedule:

  • Saturday, Nov. 1: Nevada Day Parade/Carson City, Nev.
  • Sunday, Nov. 2: Lovelock and Elko, Nev.
  • Monday, Nov. 3: Ely, Nev.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 4: Las Vegas, Nev.
  • Friday, Nov. 7: Flagstaff, Ari.
  • Saturday, Nov. 8: Albuquerque, N.M.
  • Sunday, Nov. 9: Amarillo, Texas
  • Monday, Nov. 10: Oklahoma City, Okla.
  • Tuesday, Nov. 11: Lenexa, Kan.
  • Wednesday, Nov. 12: St. Louis, Mo.
  • Friday, Nov. 14: Paducah, Ky.
  • Saturday, Nov. 15: Lexington, Ky.
  • Thursday, Nov. 20: Joint Base Andrews, M. (*base access only)

In early December, a tree lighting ceremony will take place, hosted by the Architect of the Capitol in coordination with the U.S. Speaker of the House.

Dana Guthrie

Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

Avatar for Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie
Dana Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has been featured in multiple newspapers, books and magazines across the globe. She is currently based in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.
For over 30 years, the objective of The Trucker editorial team has been to produce content focused on truck drivers that is relevant, objective and engaging. After reading this article, feel free to leave a comment about this article or the topics covered in this article for the author or the other readers to enjoy. Let them know what you think! We always enjoy hearing from our readers.

COMMENT ON THIS ARTICLE