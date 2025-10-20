Bringing joy for all to see: JJ Keller helps transport Silver Belle, the 2025 U.S. Capitol Christmas tree

NEENAH, Wis. — J. J. Keller & Associates Inc. (JJK) is sponsoring and supporting the safe journey of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree, “Silver Belle,” from Nevada’s Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest to the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol this year.

“Our Permits Team is honored to guide the tree and truck through 10 states and 14 whistlestop appearances,” said Mark Siebenaller, vice president of service operations, JJK. “We’re proud to help ensure safe transport of this national symbol.”

This effort is in partnership with the USDA Forest Service and the Society of American Foresters.

Transporting Joy

The Society of American Foresters contacted J. J. Keller on behalf of the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Initiative in September for assistance with the Department of Transportation permitting that is required to move the unique load along the nation’s roadways.

The J. J. Keller Permit Service operates 24/7, helping fleets legally transport nearly 100,000 loads annually. DOT permits are essential for motor carriers to ensure safety on U.S. roads and highways.

“Our Permit Service aligns with J. J. Keller’s core values of protecting people and businesses, so everyone returns home safely,” Siebenaller said.

Silver Belle

The 53-foot red fir will be harvested in late October and travel through cities including:

Carson City, Lovelock, Elko, Las Vegas and Hoover Dam Nev.

Flagstaff, Ariz.

Albuquerque, N.M.

Amarillo, Texas.

Oklahoma City, Okla.

Lenexa, Kan.

St. Louis, Mo.

Paducah and Lexington, Ky.

Chillicothe, Ohio.

Eighty Four, Penn.

Joint Base Andrews, Md.

The tree lighting ceremony will take place in early December.

To read the joyful stories from drivers who have participated in previous transportation of the tree for the U.S. Capitol, click here.