A celebration of excellence: Jim Utley receives the Cathy Evans Highway to Victory Award

SAN DIEGO, Calif. — The American Trucking Associations (ATA) is recognizing Jim Utley with the 2025 Cathy Evans Highway to Victory Award for his commitment to advocacy on behalf of the trucking industry.

Utley serves as the vice president of government services for Bennett Family of Companies and vice chairman of ATA’s Government Freight Conference.

“Jim served in the Army for nearly three decades, and following his extraordinary service to our nation, he brought his skill, dedication, and fortitude to trucking,” said Ed Gilroy, ATA chief advocacy and public affairs officer. “Jim leads by example, encouraging his colleagues and inspiring the next generation of truckers. His contributions to our advocacy efforts have been indispensable to achieving results that benefit our entire industry.”

Jim Utley

Utley first served his country for nearly 30 years in the U.S. Army and later joined Bennett, a carrier that specializes in the transport of hazardous materials for both commercial and Department of Defense customers.

“At Bennett, Utley has been engaged in improving base access for companies serving the Department of Defense, pushing for policies that treat drivers with dignity, and enhancing the safe movement of sensitive government shipments,” ATA said. “Utley was also instrumental in advancing the Transportation Security Screening Modernization Act to streamline the inefficient credentialing system that has plagued truckers for decades.”

He contributes to his company’s role as a leading voice on critical issues such as protecting the independent contractor business model and supporting the next generation of trucking talent participating in ATA’s Women In Motion and LEAD ATA programs.

Highway to Victory Award

Named for longtime ATA lobbyist Cathy Evans, the Highway to Victory Award is presented annually to an ATA member who has made significant contributions to the Federation’s advocacy efforts at the state and federal levels.

