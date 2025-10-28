Call to action: Is Washington finally listening to trucking industry concerns?

For decades, the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA), along with other trade organizations and industry stakeholders, have lobbied for change in trucking legislation at the federal level. This year, it appears that lawmakers on Capitol Hill are finally listening. A number of new legislative actions promise hope for positive change in the industry.

Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act

On September 9, Reps. Mike Collins (R-GA), Tom Tiffany (R-MN), Brandon Gill (R-TX) and Harriet Hageman (R-WY) introduced the Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act. The legislation is designed to reduce frivolous lawsuits and protect employers from having to waste money defending against bogus claims.

“Every dollar wasted on defending a frivolous lawsuit is a dollar that could be spent improving safety, wages and equipment,” said Hailey Betham, government affairs manager for the Truckload Carriers Association (TCA). “The Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act is a necessary step to protect the integrity of the judicial process and the livelihoods of those in the trucking industry.”

The Lawsuit Abuse Reduction Act would reinstate mandatory sanctions for lawyers who use this tactic in federal court.

Specifically, the bill:

Reinstates sanctions for the violation of Rule 11 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which was originally intended to deter frivolous lawsuits by sanctioning the offending party.

Ensures that judges impose monetary sanctions against lawyers who file frivolous lawsuits, including the attorney’s fees and costs incurred by the victim of the frivolous lawsuit.

Reverses the 1993 amendments to Rule 11 that allow parties and their attorneys to avoid sanctions for making frivolous claims by withdrawing them within 21 days after a motion for sanctions has been served.

“This legislation will help and protect the trucking industry for years to come,” said Dan Wilhelm, transportation practice leader for Hub International, an insurance provider for commercial fleets. “It will significantly reduce the amount of claims — especially nuclear verdicts or unrealistic rewards that are continuously brought by lawyers looking to capitalize on hardworking Americans and the trucking industry.”

Trucker Bathroom Access Act

Truck drivers have long complained of having restricted access — or no access at all — to restroom facilities at shipping facilities and other locations.

In late March, Reps. Troy Nehls (R-TX), Hillary Scholten (D-MI), Brian Babin (R-TX) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) introduced the bipartisan Trucker Bathroom Access Act to ensure that truckers have access to restroom facilities when picking up or delivering cargo.

The bill has since gathered 11 additional co-sponsors.

“It’s disheartening that legislation is required to secure something as simple as restroom access,” Betham said. “Truck drivers are the backbone of our economy, ensuring freight moves efficiently and shelves stay stocked. The least we can do is make sure they’re treated with basic respect while doing their jobs.

“This bill is a step in the right direction toward recognizing the daily challenges drivers face and reaffirming our collective commitment to improving their quality of life on the road,” she continued.

Safer Truckers Act

Introduced on September 3, the Safer Truckers Act of 2025 would amend title 49 of the U.S. Code to require that commercial driver’s licenses be restricted to U.S. citizens, lawful permanent residents and individuals authorized by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to engage in employment in the U.S., specifically driving a commercial motor vehicle.

The Safer Truckers bill is sponsored by Sen. Ashley Moody (R-FL) and co-sponsored by Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), James Lankford (R-OK) and Rick Scott (R-FL). If passed it would also address reporting requirements and withholding amounts for non-compliance.

“The state may issue a commercial driver’s license to an individual only if the individual is a citizen or lawful permanent resident of the United States or is authorized by U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to engage in employment in the United States that includes driving a commercial motor vehicle (CMV),” the bill states.

The bill also addresses English Language Proficiency (ELP) requirements and reporting. If enacted, each state will be required to submit an annual report describing its policies and actions regarding enforcement of ELP regulations pertaining to drivers of CMVs.

“The Safer Truckers Act underscores a fundamental principle: Everyone operating a commercial motor vehicle on our nation’s roads must be qualified, vetted and fully capable of understanding the regulations that keep all motorists safe,” Betham said. “This is about accountability and saving lives.”

The bill was introduced in the wake of a deadly accident that took place August 12, 2025.

Harjinder Singh, an undocumented immigrant who allegedly failed an ELP assessment, made an illegal U-turn while operating a tractor-trailer on the Florida Turnpike near Fort Pierce in St. Lucie County. His trailer jackknifed, blocking the northbound lanes and leading to a collision with a minivan. All three occupants of the minivan were killed.

Singh has been charged with three counts of vehicular manslaughter. On September 30 he entered a “not guilty” plea. At the time of this writing, he is being held in the Port St. Lucie jail without bond.

The incident brought national attention to efforts ramped up earlier this year by the trucking industry and the U.S. Department of Transportation. In May, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy signed an order announcing new trucking legislation guidelines to strengthen English language enforcement for commercial truck operators.

“‘America First’ means safety first,” Duffy said. “Americans are a lot safer on roads alongside truckers who can understand and interpret our traffic signs. This common-sense change ensures the penalty for failure to comply is more than a slap on the wrist.”

WEIGH Act

On September 8, Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL) introduced H.R. 5177, dubbed the WEIGH Act. This bill would codify an April 28 executive order issued by President Donald Trump and allow the Department of Transportation to use weigh stations along federal highways to enforce ELP requirements and to review CDLs for irregularities.

“The failure of states to enforce basic and commonsense requirements for truckers is putting every American motorist at risk,” Donalds said in a press release, noting that Florida has already implemented measures at the state level. “Safety must be the standard, not the exception.”

This story originally appeared in the November/December 2025 edition of Truckload Authority, the official publication of the Truckload Carriers Association.