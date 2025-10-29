Diesel prices spike by nearly 10 cents per gallon

Diesel prices rose sharply this week after consecutive weeks of decreases.

The average price for a gallon of diesel rose nearly 10 cents from $3.620 to $3.718, according to the weekly report from the US Energy Information Administration.

Every region except the New England Region saw a rise in price. Even the decrease was modest from $3.943 to $3.933, exactly one penny.

The spike in the national price was driven by the Midwest Region which rose by more than 15 cents per gallon increasing from $3.564 to $3.715.

The Gulf Coast Region also rose significantly from $3.256 to $3.350, more than nine cents per gallon, while the West Coast less California Region rose nearly nine cents from $4.008 per gallon last week to $4.095 this week.

Diesel prices had fallen in each of the last three weeks.

The price in each region was also an increase from last year at this time.