Diesel prices spike by nearly 10 cents per gallon

Diesel prices rose sharply this week after consecutive weeks of decreases.
The average price for a gallon of diesel rose nearly 10 cents from $3.620 to $3.718, according to the weekly report from the US Energy Information Administration.
Every region except the New England Region saw a rise in price. Even the decrease was modest from $3.943 to $3.933, exactly one penny.
The spike in the national price was driven by the Midwest Region which rose by more than 15 cents per gallon increasing from $3.564 to $3.715.
The Gulf Coast Region also rose significantly from $3.256 to $3.350, more than nine cents per gallon, while the West Coast less California Region rose nearly nine cents from $4.008 per gallon last week to $4.095 this week.
Diesel prices had fallen in each of the last three weeks.
The price in each region was also an increase from last year at this time.
Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.