Duffy announces investigation into deadly Florida semi crash

WASHINGTON — U.S. Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy is announcing that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) is launching an investigation into the recent deadly Florida highway crash.

The investigation will focus on the driver involved in the crash and the motor carrier, White Hawk Carriers Inc. Preliminary results of the investigation have found when interviewed the driver did not speak English, and both Washington State and New Mexico violated FMCSA rules.

Preventable Tragedy

“If states had followed the rules, this driver would never have been behind the wheel and three precious lives would still be with us,” Duffy said. “This crash was a preventable tragedy directly caused by reckless decisions and compounded by despicable failures. Non-enforcement and radical immigration policies have turned the trucking industry into a lawless frontier, resulting in unqualified foreign drivers improperly acquiring licenses to operate 40-ton vehicles. We will use every tool at our disposal to hold these states and bad actors accountable. President Trump and I will restore safety to our roads. The families of the deceased deserve justice.”

FMSCA Investigation Preliminary Findings

FMCSA investigators began its on-site compliance investigation on Aug. 14 at the motor carrier’s premises in California. During the initial phase of the compliance investigation, investigators reviewed driver qualification files, obtained in-cab and forward-facing video footage of the crash. and conducted interviews with key personnel including the crash-involved driver.

During FMCSA’s interview with the driver, investigators administered an English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment in accordance with FMCSA guidance. The driver failed the assessment, providing correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions and only accurately identifying 1 of 4 highway traffic signs.

Additional preliminary findings include:

On July 15, 2023, Washington State issued the driver a regular full-term Commercial Driver’s License (CDL).

Asylum seekers or individuals without legal status are NOT eligible for this type of license.

Asylum seekers or individuals without legal status are NOT eligible for this type of license. On July 23, 2024, California issued the driver a limited-term/non-domiciled CDL. FMCSA is investigating the issuance of this license to determine whether it was issued in accordance with Federal regulations.

On July 3, 2025, the New Mexico State Police conducted a roadside inspection of the driver and issued a speeding ticket, but there is no indication that an ELP assessment was administered.

New Mexico has not yet begun enforcing ELP as an out-of-service condition, despite the requirement being in effect since June 25.

The Secretary has offered the Department’s full support to Florida officials, and FMCSA’s investigation will support the state’s ongoing criminal investigation.

Driver-facing video from the incident has flooded social media as well as news outlets. The video below appeared in a reddit dashcam group.