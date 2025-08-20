Box truck, semi collision shuts down Tennessee road

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee highway was shut down for a period of time on Tuesday after a collision between a box truck and an 18-wheeler, which caused the semi to lose its load.
According to Williamson County Emergency Management, Lewisburg Pike was shut down between Bethesda Road and Harpeth-Peytonsville Road.
The 18-wheeler was reportedly hauling sod and leaks had been contained to the roadway. Williamson County Emergency Management reported that there were minor injuries, but did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries suffered.
