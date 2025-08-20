TheTrucker.com
Box truck, semi collision shuts down Tennessee road

By Bruce Guthrie -
A Tennessee road was shut down after a crash between a box truck and an 18-wheeler. (Courtesy of Williamson County Emergency Managment)

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee highway was shut down for a period of time on Tuesday after a collision between a box truck and an 18-wheeler, which caused the semi to lose its load.

According to Williamson County Emergency Management, Lewisburg Pike was shut down between Bethesda Road and Harpeth-Peytonsville Road.

The 18-wheeler was reportedly hauling sod and leaks had been contained to the roadway. Williamson County Emergency Management reported that there were minor injuries, but did not elaborate on the extent of the injuries suffered.

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

