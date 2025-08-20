TheTrucker.com
Missouri big rig fire burns 40,000 pounds of ribeyes

By Bruce Guthrie -
The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Monday to find 40,000 pounds of ribeye steaks burning. (COURTESY OF DOOLITTLE RURAL FIRE DEPARTMENT)

DOOLITTLE, Mo. — A tractor-trailer fire in Missouri gives new meaning to well done.

The Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District in Phelps County responded to a tractor-trailer fire on Monday morning, as reported by KMOV in St. Louis.

According to the agency, a tractor-trailer packed with 40,000 pounds of ribeye steaks caught fire in the eastbound lanes of Highway 174

The Doolittle Rural Fire Department mentioned that there was a bit of irony in the call as well.

“Nothing says ‘welcome to the fire service’ like sending the probie to put out 40,000 pounds of flaming ribeye,” the agency posted on Facebook. “Probationary Firefighter Jenna Ulrich is the only vegan on our department——so naturally, her very first fire involved a tractor trailer carrying 40,000 pounds of ribeye steak.”

There was no word on if any injuries occurred, but the steaks were a “total loss.”

Bruce Guthrie

Bruce Guthrie is an award-winning journalist who has lived in three states including Arkansas, Missouri and Georgia. During his nearly 20-year career, Bruce has served as managing editor and sports editor for numerous publications. He and his wife, Dana, who is also a journalist, are based in Carrollton, Georgia.

